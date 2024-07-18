Stree 2 trailer is out; Rajkummar Rao returns with epic horror comedy

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 trailer has been released. Going by the indications in the trailer, the sequel will begin from where it ends in the first part that was released in theatres in 2018.

The Chanderi town is once again haunted but not by Stree. This year, the Chanderi residents including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, are on a mission to fight against a new devil, called ‘Sarkata’. Tamannaah Bhatia also appears in the trailer. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Stree 2 trailer is out now The trailer of the movie is going one step further from the horror comedy where Rao will be reprising his role as Vicky along with the other casts. After watching the trailer, fans are excited to watch the movie which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

To protect the villages from evil, Shraddha Kapoor, who was an evil spirit in the first part, returns. The Chanderi people pray "O stree raksha karna", instead of telling her, "O stree kal aana".

The trailer is a perfect blend of chills and chuckles. The 'Sarkata' looks dangerous, but at the same time, there are some hilarious one-liners to leave you in splits. There is a scene in there where Pankaj Tripathi says that Sarkata is an influencer who is there in Chanderi to increase his followers.

Watch the trailer here:

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is the sequel of Stree which was released in theatres in 2018. It brings back the original cast of the movie including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. This movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The movie is scheduled to be released across the world on August 15, 2024

On the work front

Rajkummar Rao was last seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi, he also appeared in Srikanth. After Stree 2, Rao will next be seen with Triptii Dimri for the movie titled ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. The actor has some interesting projects in the pipeline which will be announced soon.

While Shraddha Kapoor was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Next, she is expected to be seen in Chaalbaaz in London. There aren't any other updates available about her upcoming projects.