After a surge at the box office, the Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 collection again dropped on day 5 and it managed to earn only Rs 5 lakh on day 6.

The movie features Sophia Choudhari and Urfi Javed in pivotal roles and it had a decent performance at the box office on its first five days. However, the movie witnessed a significant drop on Wednesday with a box office collection worth Rs 5 lakh as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie so far has minted a total of Rs 86 lakh after six days of its release, despite the reduction in the movie's occupancy by 7.30 per cent. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The movie was released in theatres on April 19, 2024, and Dibakar Banerjee directed it.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 day 7 collection

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 box office collection is expected to drop further on Day 7. The movie started strong at the box office when it minted Rs 15 lakh but then the number dropped subsequently.

It garnered Rs 10 lakh on the second day, Rs 40 lakh on the third day, Rs 8 lakh each on the fourth and fifth day, and Rs 6 lakh on the sixth day. As of now, the movie has collected Rs 2 lakh.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 0.15 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 0.1 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 0.4 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 0.08 Cr * rough data

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 0.08 Cr * rough data

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 0.06 Cr * rough data

Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 0.02 Cr (as of now)

Total Rs 0.89 Cr

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

LSD 2 is a Hindi-language anthology drama movie written by Dibakar Banerjee, Shubham, and Prateek Vats, and directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Love Sex Aur Dhokha has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee and Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies produced it. The second part was made by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. It features Bonita Rajpurohit, Sophie Choudhry, Abhinav Singh, Mouni Roy, Paritosh Singh and Urfi Javed as well. It was released on April 19 and its running time is 116 minutes.

The first part of the movie was released in 2010 featuring Rajkumar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Nushrrat Bharuccha and other actors.