Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias adds second show in Mumbai

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias adds second show in Mumbai

Iglesias will now have another show on October 29, prior to his previously announced concert, which will take place on October 30

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who is returning to perform in India after 13 years, has added second show in Mumbai.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who is returning to perform in India after 13 years, has added second show in Mumbai following the high demand.

Iglesias will now have another show on October 29, prior to his previously announced concert, which will take place on October 30. Both the performances will be held at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The event is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, according to a press release.

The "Bailamos" singer said he missed performing in the country.

"I've missed performing in India, the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can't wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show," he said in a statement.

 

The 50-year-old singer previously visited India in 2012 for a tour, where he covered three cities Delhi, Pune and Bangalore.

Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director, EVA Live said the response to Mumbai show has been "phenomenal and truly historic".

"The response to Enrique Iglesias's first Mumbai show has been nothing short of phenomenal and truly historic. The sheer speed at which tickets were snapped up is a testament to his immense and unwavering appeal in India, confirming the unparalleled excitement for his return.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to accommodate more of his devoted fans by adding a second date, ensuring that even more individuals have the opportunity to experience what promises to be an unforgettable, world-class musical spectacle," he added.

General ticket sales will begin on June 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

