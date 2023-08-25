Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Movie has a decent start

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer Dream Girl 2 movie released in theatres today. The audience gave a mixed reaction to the movie. Ayushmann's movie is a sequel to Dream Girl which was released in the year 2019 and did superbly well at the box office. Dream Girl was made with a budget of Rs 28 crore and collected a whopping Rs 200 crore.

Director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, wanted to create the same magic with Dream Girl 2, however, the movie had a decent start but couldn't make the expected impact on day 1 of its release.

However, the movie is expected to get on track on its first Saturday and Sunday and will give a tough fight to major releases Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 35 crore under the production of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Dream Girl box office collection Day 1

According to Industry tracker Sacnik, Dream Girl 2 is expected to make an average collection on Day 1 with an estimated Rs 9 crore net in India. Ayushmann Khuranna's Dream Girl 2 is competing with two major releases, Gadar 2 and OMG 2, that are doing phenomenal business at the box office.

About Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey's Dream Girl 2 is a family entertainer movie. The hero of the movie Karam, who is a voice artist, adopts an unconventional job as a female voice artist as Pooja. The movie is all about how Karam as Pooja becomes immensely popular, and then the movie explores the themes of love, adventure, humour and complete drama.

Also Read Dream Girl 2 will release tomorrow, check movie plot, cast, and more Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore Ayushmann supports LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 15: Mega movies in 3rd weekend Jawan advance bookings break records in US, movie to release on Sept 27 After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 14: Both continue to do well

Who is the cast of Dream Girl 2?

Here is the cast of Dream Girl 2:

Paresh Rawal

Ananya Panday

Ayushmann Khurrana

Annu Kapoor

Govardhan Asrani

Rajpal Naurang Yadav

Manoj Joshi

Vijay Raaz

Who is the Director of Dream Girl 2?

The movie Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the first part of the movie Dream Girl.

When will the movie be released on OTT?

There is no official announcement on the release of Dream Girl 2 on OTT platforms.