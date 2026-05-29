Drishyam 3 box office day 8: Mohanlal film crosses ₹200 milestone globally

Drishyam 3 domestic box office: In barely 7 days since its release, Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, has surpassed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office. The crime thriller is now among the fastest Malayalam movies to reach this milestone, and it is gradually moving up to become the third highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Released worldwide on May 21, 2026, the Jeethu Joseph-directorial opened to strong reviews and sustained audience interest. Trade analysts believe the film’s steady momentum is driven by positive word-of-mouth, repeat audiences, and the enduring popularity of the Drishyam franchise.

Drishyam 3 domestic box office collection day wise

Day 1- ₹15.85 cr

Day 2- ₹11.05 cr

Day 3- ₹13.70 cr

Day 4- ₹13.85 cr

Day 5- ₹7.70 cr

Day 6- ₹6.45 cr

Day 7- ₹6.65 cr

Day 8- ₹6.70 cr

Total box office collection- ₹81.95 cr. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New movies & shows to watch for every genre lover

Drishyam 3 box office breakdown

1. Box Office Breakdown (Day 8 Estimates)

Worldwide Gross Total: ~₹197.91 crore to ₹200 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: ₹103 crore

India Gross Total: ₹94.91 crore

India Net Collection: ₹81.80 crore.

2. Regional Highlights (India Gross)

Kerala: Remains the highest contributor, accounting for nearly ₹57–60 crore gross within its opening week.

Karnataka: ₹10.28 crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: ₹7.00 crore

Tamil Nadu: ₹6.35 crore.

More about the Drishyam 3 box office report

After its successful opening weekend, the movie maintained a strong hold, with high occupancy in Kerala and important international markets. According to trade analysts, the Drishyam franchise's huge popularity, positive word-of-mouth, and repeat viewers are driving the film's consistent box office collections.

Both audiences and critics have praised Mohanlal's portrayal of George Kutty as one of his best recent performances. The film's storyline, emotional depth, and suspenseful narrative have also received high appreciation.

In foreign regions like the Gulf, North America, and Europe, where the Malayalam cinema industry has been growing in popularity over the past several years, the movie is also doing extremely well outside of Kerala.

Drishyam 3

Mohanlal stars in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3. The suspenseful story of Georgekutty and his family continues in this Malayalam-language crime thriller, which also introduces a significant new conflict and resolves unresolved issues from earlier installments. Meena plays Rani George, Ansiba Hassan plays Anju George, and Esther Anil plays Anu George.