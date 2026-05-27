Cannes 2026: Who is Sandip Patel? Indian-origin filmmaker in spotlight

Indian-origin filmmaker and producer Sandip Patel drew attention at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with his upcoming Hollywood project 'Holy Father'. Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the film stars Hollywood actors Eric Roberts and Mary Lyrette.

Apart from Holy Father, Patel also attended Cannes regarding another project, Sundown Town, which Shravan Tiwari also directed and his production banner backed. Produced by Sandip Patel and Rita Patel, Holy Father was reportedly released in the US on May 23 this year, while Sundown Town is expected to release in 2027.

You can watch the 79th Cannes Film Festival live broadcasts, red carpet events, and highlights online. The festival was organised from May 12 to May 23, 2026.

Who is Sandip Patel?

Sandip Patel is an Indian-origin filmmaker based in Augusta, Georgia. He is the founder of SRHP Films, a production banner he launched over a decade ago with a focus on independent and globally oriented cinema. According to FirstPost, he has been actively advertising his company, SRHP Films, at international events, such as the Cannes Film Festival.

Holy Father, one of the banner’s latest productions, reportedly generated interest among distributors and filmmakers during the festival. The film was produced by Sandip and Rita Patel and was reportedly released in the US on May 23 this year. Sundown Town is likely to launch in 2027.

Sandip Patel at Cannes 2026

Patel reportedly participated in networking events and business gatherings at the French film festival in addition to marketing his collection of upcoming movies. These discussions are thought to have centred on international collaborations, film distribution, and chances for initiatives that unite talented people from around the world.

ALSO READ: BTS scripts history at AMAs 2026 with top honours; check full winners list In addition, Sandip Patel is reportedly a member of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). In support of this, Patel allegedly met with business leaders to discuss how Indian filmmakers may reach a global audience. Ashvin Borad, a photographer and expert in digital marketing, participated in some of these Cannes interactions.

Inside Sandip Patel's SRHP Films

Over the years, SRHP Films has worked across genres including crime thrillers and supernatural dramas, with projects released on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

Its projects include Aazam, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, 706, featuring Divya Dutta and Atul Kulkarni, and Murshid starring Tanuj Virwani.

ALSO READ: Meenakshi Seshadri returns to India after 30 years, eyes acting comeback The banner is now looking to expand further into Hollywood with upcoming projects, including Two Zero One Four starring Jackie Shroff and Akshay Oberoi.

Bollywood at Cannes 2026

In addition to Sandip Patel, several other Indian celebrities attended this year's Cannes. Aishwarya Rai, who has been a regular for more than 10 years, topped the list. As global brand representatives for the massive cosmetics and beauty company L'Oréal Paris, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari were present.

Actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, and director Karan Johar were among the prominent Indian figures this season. Diana Penty and Kalyani Priyadarshan also turned heads on the Cannes 2026 red carpet.