Actor Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira buy Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 crore

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira have become the owners of the brand-new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs. 3.5 crore, also owned Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann, among others

shahid kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor bought a brand new luxury car on Tuesday (December 19). Shahid and Mira can be seen posing with their posh new car in the image that was posted on the official Instagram account of Mercedes-Maybach India. The couple can be seen all smiles as they receive the car keys.
According to reports, the actor spent Rs 3.5 crore on a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Other Bollywood big names who own a similar SUV are Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Neetu Kapoor among others.
In the image, the car should be visible adorned with a huge white bow, with Shahid and Mira posing close to it. Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple as soon the photo went viral on the web.



 

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Highlights 

Shahid will next be seen in an untitled romantic movie with Kriti Sanon. The movie will also feature veteran actors like Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. The movie denotes the actor's first collaboration with the Mimi actress. Under the direction of Amit Joshi, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and surely will hit the theatre in February 2024.
Then again, he additionally has Deva with Pooja Hegde. On October 11, 2024, the movie will be released. Rosshan Andrrews, popular for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, will direct the film.

Shahid's upcoming projects 

According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.
The makers say that Deva is a brilliant but rebellious police officer looking into a high-profile case. As he dives further into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal which leads him into a thrilling and risky way.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

