Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oscars 2024: 'To Kill A Tiger' docu on Jharkhand gang-rape case shortlisted

Directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the documentary titled To Kill A Tiger explores the harrowing Jharkhand gang-rape case

To Kill a Tiger

(Photo: Twitter/@tokillatigerdoc)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To Kill A Tiger, the latest film by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, has been shortlisted for the 2024 Oscars in the Documentary Feature Film category. The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles.

The shortlist was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday. The documentary, which is set entirely in India, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022 and won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.

In fact, the film received a theatrical release in North America this year, a rare accomplishment for documentaries. It has been supported by a star cast of executive producers, including British Indian actor Dev Patel, Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling, and Indo-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur.

What is 'To Kill a Tiger' all about?

Nisha Pahuja's film tracks the harrowing story of a family in Jharkhand and their journey to bring the culprits in a sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl to justice.


Commenting on the film, a TIFF jury statement on the selection said, "It's not easy to film love. In Nisha Pahuja's To Kill A Tiger, a father defends his daughter, and together they change a village, a country and, maybe, the world."

In its description of the film, TIFF noted, "While aspects of this story might seem culturally specific, there is much in To Kill A Tiger that speaks more broadly to rape culture and the silencing of women. Many people in the village insist that the perpetrators' "naughty" behaviour must have been provoked by Ranjit's daughter, but she needs to be reassured that what happened wasn't her fault. When it comes to rape, shame is wielded like a blunt instrument. But the story of Ranjit and his fearless daughter, enduring so many voices clamouring for them to stand down, is one of remarkable strength and defiance."

ALSO READ: Oscar 2024: India's official entry '2018' fails to make it to final 15

Pahuja, in her director's statement, said, "The film was a record of a very painful time in their lives — but it also captured the immense love and strength of an exceptional family who had nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to hide."

Oscars 2024: India's official entry 2018 out of race

Meanwhile, Malayalam film "2018: Everyone is a Hero", India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.

"2018", starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, was announced as India's official entry for the 96th Oscars in September this year. The movie narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods in 2018.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Why does Wikipedia need donations despite its massive popularity?

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Trailer for the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto to drop this week

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Oscar 2024: India's official entry '2018' fails to make it to final 15

Actor Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira buy Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 crore

Dunki Day 1 box office collection: SRK movie expected to perform well

Dunki movie advance bookings reach Rs 7cr so far, expected to earn more

Big B becomes owner of Mumbai team in Indian Street Premier League

Topics : Oscars Oscar Awards Oscar nomination BS Web Reports Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon