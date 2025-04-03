Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Mohanlal's movie collection drop

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8: Mohanlal's movie collection drop

Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan is a political drama movie released in theatres across the world on March 27, 2025 and is one of the most hyped Malayalam movies

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumarana starrer L2 Empuraan had a huge opening at the box office, minting Rs 21 crore across the country on Day 1. The highest share is attributed to the Malayalam Language. 
 
However, since then, the movie’s collection has been going down. Currently, the total net collection of L2 Empuraan is Rs 84.72 crore.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 8

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie started strong with Rs 21 crore on its opening day, the major contributions came from Malayalam (Rs 18.6 Crore) and Telugu (Rs 1.15 Crore). 
 
The collection dropped significantly on day 2 when it minted only Rs 11.1 crore (47.14 per cent drop). 
 
 
The collection slightly surged on Day 3 with Rs 13.25 crore (a 19.37% increase) and maintained stability on the fourth day as well with Rs 13.65 crore.

Also Read

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser out

Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 trailer out, narrating Jallianwala Bagh massacre

L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan box office collection day 7: Mohanlal's movie crosses 250 cr

Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies faces plagiarism with Arabic film, Burqa City

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video introduces Apple TV+ as add-on subscription in India

Keanu Reeves

Lionsgate confirms Keanu Reeves to return as hitman in John Wick: Chapter 5

 
The number then declined by 18.32 per cent to Rs 11.15 crore on day 5, which further dropped on day 6 when the movie minted Rs 8.55 crore (23.32 per cent). The movie experienced a significant drop to Rs  Rs 5.03 crore, a 41.17 per cent decline. 

L2 Empuraan day-wise collection 

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹21 Crore
Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹11.1 Crore
Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹13.25 Crore  Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹13.65 Crore
Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹11.15 Crore
Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹8.55 Crore
Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: ₹5.65 Crore
Day 8 [1st Thursday]: ₹1.6 Crore (at the time of writing)
Total: ₹ 85.95 Cr

About the L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan is one of the most hyped Malayalam films featuring Mohanlal unleashing his mass avatar once again after Lucifer (2019) under Prithviraj’s astute direction.
 
The movie was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a political drama set in Kerala, featuring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran himself, Abhimanyu Singh, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the vital roles. 
 
The movie's runtime is 179 minutes and dives into the political landscape of Kerala, where the state is once again falling into a state of flux, demanding the emergence of a powerful saviour to restore order and balance.

More From This Section

Panchayat season 3

Panchayat Season 4 confirmed: Release date, cast, and what to expect

Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan

Box office collection: Sikandar vs L2: Empuraan, which film earned more?

Bollywood Actor Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol believes B'wood filmmakers lack passion and belief, here's why?

Ajay Devgn Turns 56

Ajay Devgn Turns 56: His top movies to watch and upcoming projects

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

David Fincher to direct Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Topics : Entertainment movies Indian Box Office Box office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon