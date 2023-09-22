Expendables 4: Check release date, star cast, story overview and more

The wait for Expendables fans is finally over. The Expendables 4 has finally been released in theatres today, September 22, 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this day to watch the latest instalment of the action-thriller series starred by leading action stars of Hollywood.

The movie is a sequel to the 2014 release The Expendables 3 and it is directed by director Scott Waugh.

Expendables 4: Story Overview

In the fourth instalment of the Expendables, officially titled "Expend4bles," the team encounters the terrorist organisation Suarto Rahmat, which is engaged in nuclear weapon smuggling that potentially sparks a conflict between the United States and Russia.

To combat the terrorist organisation, the Expendables recruited new members to the group, and everyone must learn to collaborate together. But the question is whether they can work effectively or not.

What is the cast of Expendables 4?

The old faces of the franchise are making a comeback to the fourth instalment as well including Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Randy Couture as Toll Road, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, and Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross.

Along with the existing cast, a new member also joins the team, including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Easy Day, Iko Uwais as the main antagonist Suarto Rahmat, Levy Tran as Lash, Megan Fox as CIA agent Gina, Tony Jaa as Decha, Jacob Scipio as Galan, and Andy Garcia as Mars.

Also Read Fox's settlement with Dominion on defamation unlikely to cost it $787.5 mn Fox's settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5 million NYC pension funds, state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price Fox Corp expects no operational impact from defamation lawsuit settlement Luv You Shankar is set to release today, Shreyas Talpade also part of it Jawan Box Office Collection Day 14: Movie expected to cross Rs 1000 cr Multiplex Association of India sets Oct 13 as National Cinema Day Sex Education Season 4 releases today, check cast, story, & where to watch Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

When and where to watch Expendables 4?

The fourth instalment of the action-thriller franchise, Expendables 4, will hit theatres on Friday, September 22, 2023. The Lionsgate production is likely to be available on streaming platform Starz.

About Expendables 4

The fourth instalment of the Expendables is directed by Scott Waugh and it portrays the Russia-US conflicts, and Expendables are drawn into it to resolve the matter. The Expendables team squares up against the arms dealer.

The movie began shooting in September 2021, and it was shot in London, Bulgaria. The stunt Choreography was handled by the Jackie Chan team.

What is the release date of Expendables 4?

The Expendables 4 will hit theatres on September 22 across the world.