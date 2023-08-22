Gadar 2 box office collection day 12: Movie crosses 500 crore worldwide

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2's dominance on the box office continues. The movie has passed the Rs 500 crore mark in just 11 days of its release across the world.

‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ has proved sensational in domestic as well as overseas box office. Sunny Deol's movie has earned Rs 499 crore gross in the Indian box office and collected 48 crore gross in overseas markets. Hence, the movie's gross collection stands at Rs 507 crore (gross).

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 12

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Gadar 2 earned over Rs 13 crore on day 11, which was the movie's lowest collection on any day. The tracker also predicts that the movie might earn around Rs 11 crores on its 12th day or second Tuesday.

The Gadar 2's magic has already defeated several blockbusters, including Pathaan, in terms of the box office earnings on the second weekend.

According to the Times of India, Gadar 2 earned Rs 90 .47 crore in its second weekend, breaking the record of Prabhas's Baahubali 2, which collected Rs 80.75 crore on the second weekend.

Movies' gross collections have crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide and currently stand at Rs 458.6 crore (gross) and Rs 388 crore nett. in India. By the end of the third week, the movie will definitely cross Rs 500 crore gross only in India and will break many more records.

Gadar 2 OTT release date

People are visiting theatres in mass numbers to watch Gadar 2, but there are many excited fans who are desperately waiting for the movie to release on OTT platforms.

Recently, the director of the movie has given a major update on Gadar 2's OTT release, where he mentioned that the movie will release on the OTT platform after two months. The director has not revealed the date, but he mentioned that the movie will be released in OTT around Diwali.