Kannada actor Yash's Toxic release plans: Makers to go for pan-India tour

Kannada actor Yash's Toxic release plans: Makers to go for pan-India tour

Yash, a Kannada actor, is now filming his next movie, Toxic. To appeal to the actor's fan base throughout India, the producers have decided on a strategy to conduct a pan-India tour

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Jan 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The first teaser for KGF actor Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, was released on his 39th birthday. It showed the star in a "toxic" avatar. It is expected that actresses Nayanthara and Kiara Advani will play the movie's lead female roles. However, apart from Yash, Akshay Oberoi is the only actor whose name the producers have formally revealed.
 
The teaser had no dialogues; instead, Jeremy Stack, a musician from London, provided background music. The movie will be Yash’s third release in almost seven years. In the trailer, he marks a grand entry donning a semi-formal attire paired with a fedora cap and cigar.
 
Geetu Mohandas' directorial, Toxic was supposed to release in theaters on April 10 but has been delayed for a number of reasons and now yet to be announced soon. 

All about the Yash's Toxic: Teaser talk 

In the teaser, the actor can be seen entering a club in style. Finally, he is shown pouring a bottle of champagne on a girl while seducing her. Yash maintains his KGF beard despite having a shorter hairstyle. Wearing a semi-formal outfit, a cigar, and a fedora cap, he walked in style. The drug mafia is allegedly the backdrop against which 'Toxic' is set.

Toxic teaser release plans

In order to maximize its impact and audience, the movie will be released simultaneously in several languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
 
With Yash interacting with fans in major Indian cities, the producers are organizing a statewide promotional tour to generate enthusiasm before the release. According to reports, the tour will feature amazing fan events and behind-the-scenes looks into the film's production. 
 
In order to guarantee worldwide exposure, the teaser and trailer for the movie are also anticipated to be distributed on a large scale, with simultaneous debuts in significant locations and a significant digital rollout.

Fans reaction on Yash's Toxic teaser launch 

“Monsterrr is Back!” a user commented.
 
“Must watch teaser literally goosebumps,” said another user.
 
“Pushpa who? Salaar who? Devara who? Toxic will burn all records to ashes!” a user claimed.
 
“Ultimate entry ...awesome looks.....ROCKING STAR. READY TO ROCK AGAIN,” said a user.
 
“Total international level. The movie must cross 3000 crore,” wrote a user.
 
“This man can literally eat the entire bollywood for breakfast!!!...The level of swag is unmatchable, Only Hrithik sir can beat him in swag.Whole heartedly love to see a combo movie of these 2 ,the world will explode if they come together!” another user said. 
 

 

 

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

