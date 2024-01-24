Gulf countries except UAE ban 'Fighter' movie, check full details here

Just a few days before the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Fighter,' the Gulf countries announced a ban on the film.

However, the UAE has not imposed the ban. The reason is still unknown.

This is disappointing news for all the fans, who were eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.





ALSO READ: Fighter movie advance booking: The movie sells over 1 lakh tickets Girish Johar, producer and film expert, confirmed on their respective X account that Gulf countries except the UAE have officially banned the movie.

About Fighter Movie

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has earlier directed movies like Pathaan, War, and Bang Bang. The movie is another example of Siddharth Anand's cinematic brilliance, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leaders Patty and Minni. The trailer shows fighter jets and helicopters teaching a lesson to Pakistani terrorists.

The movie revolves around the Balakot airstrike, which was done by the Indian Armed Forces in the vicinity of the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. In the trailer of the movie, the airstrike targeted the biggest camp of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to avenge the J&K terror attack that took the lives of close to 40 CRPF soldiers.

The running time of the movie is 2 hours and 46 minutes, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given U/A certification to the film. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 250 crore.

During his interview with News18, the director mentioned that he is not really bothered about the CBFC's demand, which may deter the Fighter movie narrative. He stated that everything in the movie is organic, and sometimes, you do things which you feel are working for the movie at that point in time. The censor board works in certain guidelines, and we have to accept that.