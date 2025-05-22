Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paresh Rawal took ₹11 lakh, claims Akshay's team amid 'Hera Pheri 3' row

Paresh Rawal took ₹11 lakh, claims Akshay's team amid 'Hera Pheri 3' row

The company said that Paresh Rawal accepted ₹11 lakh as the signing amount for the film, further adding that the actor did not express dissatisfaction regarding it during the initial shoot

Hera Pheri 3

The statement also claimed that Akshay Kumar’s production house had to incur heavy losses along with disrupting the schedule | A still from Phir Hera Pheri, featuring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s production House, Cape of Good Films, issued a statement today after the actor filed ₹25 crore lawsuit against his co-star Paresh Rawal for walking out of Hera Pheri 3 midway.
 
The production house, in its statement, detailed the legal aspects of suing. The company said Paresh Rawal accepted ₹11 lakh as the signing amount for the film, further adding that the actor did not express any dissatisfaction regarding the fee at any point during the initial shooting of the film.
 
An NDTV report mentions that if Rawal did not deposit ₹25 crore within a week’s time, criminal and civil action will be initiated against him by Akshay Kumar’s production house.
 
 
The statement comes days after Akshay Kumar sued his Hera Pheri co-star for walking out after signing a legal contract. Reports suggest that this is the first time in Akshay Kumar’s 35-year-long career that he has taken legal action against a fellow actor.
 

Statement from production house 

According to the statement, Rawal announced that he was part of the film on a post he shared on X in January earlier this year. It said, “Rawal had publicly acknowledged his participation in the film on 30th January 2025 via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. He further formalised his commitment by executing a Term Sheet dated 27th March 2025, pursuant to which he accepted a part payment of ₹11,00,000 towards his remuneration. Acting in complete reliance on his public endorsement and contractual commitment, Cape of Good Films incurred substantial production and promotional expenditures, including those for the teaser and initial film shoot, in which Rawal actively participated.” 

The statement also claimed that Akshay Kumar’s production house had to incur heavy losses along with disrupting the schedule.
 
 

‘Hera Pheri 3’ controversy 

Filming reportedly began in April with Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal returning in their iconic roles. However, soon after, Paresh Rawal announced his exit after the production had incurred costs.
The announcement was made in a post on X by Rawal himself on May 18, who clarified that he did not part ways due to any creative differences. However, the real reason for his exit remains unclear. 
   

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

