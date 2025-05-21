Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cannes 2025: Janhvi, Ishaan walk the red carpet ahead of homebound premiere

Cannes 2025: Janhvi, Ishaan walk the red carpet ahead of homebound premiere

The Homebound cast and crew walked the red carpet at Cannes 2025. The film is part of the Un Certain Regard lineup at Cannes

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The team behind Homebound graced the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, ahead of the film’s world premiere in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section.
 
Actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor made their debut at the Cannes, joining co-star Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar in a stylish show of unity ahead of the film's screening..
 
Janhvi Kapoor could be seen wearing a Tarun Tahiliani-designed rose coloured outfit featuring a metallic sheen and a veil covering her bun. Kapoor's looks are praised by many, and fashion account Diet Sabya said her look was a tribute to her late mother, actor Sridevi. The social media account shared a post on Instagram that reads, “Janhvi channeling mother Sri for first Cannes red carpet Lewk.”
 
 

  Janhvi's outfit includes a hand-crushed corset made from real tissue fabric woven in Benaras. She completed her look with pearl jewellery.
 
Director Neeraj Ghaywan could be seen assisting Kapoor with her outfit on the red carpet.
 
Ishaan Khatter, meanwhile, opted for a wine-hued velvet suit with intricate black embroidery, paired with wide-leg trousers. The look struck a balance between understated elegance and red carpet flair.
 
 

 

The Homebound team also posed for a photograph outside the Palais des Festivals. Homebound co-producer Karan Johar was also present at the Cannes with a white coat with shoulder and button embellishments, wide black trousers and a ruffled collar.

Plot

Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small village in northern India, both striving to join the police force in search of dignity and recognition. As they inch closer to their dream, rising desperation begins to fracture their bond.

Homebound cast

The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor

About Homebound

The film had its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May 2025. The movie is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Topics : Entertainment Cannes India at Cannes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

