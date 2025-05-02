Friday, May 02, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / HIT 3 box office collection Day 1: Nani scores franchise's biggest opener

HIT 3 box office collection Day 1: Nani scores franchise's biggest opener

HIT: The Third Case was released in theatres on May 1. As per the Sacnilk, the film starring Nani, Srinidhi Shetty and Prateik Smita Patil has collected ₹18 cr net in India on its opening day

HIT: The third case

HIT: The third case

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The audience is enjoying the third instalment of the gripping crime and drama series of HIT. HIT: The third case, starring Nani, had an India net collection of Rs 18 crore on day 1, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. 
 
In contrast, the earlier instalment in the HIT franchise, HIT: The Second Case starring Adivi Sesh, managed an opening day collection of only ₹6.4 crore. For Nani, HIT: The First Case now stands as his second-biggest opener, following the success of Dasara, which raked in ₹23.2 crore on its debut day.
 
The movie, which was directed by Sailesh Kolanu, follows the previous two films and the Hindi version, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Adivi Sesh, Rao Ramesh, Nivetha Thomas, Brahmaji, and Srinidhi Shetty are also part of the cast. In addition, Nani is preparing for his next major project with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has confirmed the actor's participation in his Mahabharata-based movie.

HIT: The Third Case Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the trade website, on its first day of release, HIT 3 brought in a net revenue of Rs 18.18 crore in India. The movie's occupancy rate was a solid 87.82%, with afternoon showings recording 92.37%. This marks the highest opening in the HIT franchise so far, with none of the previous films coming close to this figure.
 
Comparable to Dasara (2023), which brought in ₹23.2 crore on its first day, this is also one of Nani's biggest debuts. The movie outperformed Ante Sundaraniki (2022), Hi Nanna (2023), and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), which had respective opening day receipts of ₹6.25 crore, ₹4.9 crore, and ₹9 crore.
 
Impressive occupancy rates were also recorded for the movie in Telugu-speaking areas. The morning and afternoon shows recorded 79% and 92% occupancy, respectively, while the overall occupancy rate for the day was 87.98%. Night and evening shows kept up the enthusiasm, with 88% and 91% occupancy, respectively. Compared to the prequel's average of 45%, these figures represent a notable increase.

HIT: The Third Case- About the film 

In Sailesh's HIT 3, Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar, who solves a string of murders that use the same technique throughout the nation. There is more to the riddle of these murders than a serial killer on the run. In the movie, Prateik plays Alpha, while Srinidhi plays Mrudula. By the end of the movie, the scene for HIT: The Fourth Case was set thanks to cameos by a few of the franchise's classic characters.
 
Some viewers have criticised "HIT: The Third Case," an action thriller, for being violent. Nani returns to his well-liked role as Arjun Sarkar, a brutal police officer handling a murder trial. In contrast, Suriya plays a gritty character in "Retro," which combines drama and action. The film, which was directed by Kartik Subbaraj, examines issues of violence, love, and loyalty.
 

 

 

More From This Section

OTT releases for this week. May 2, 2025

OTT releases this week: List of must-watch movies and shows to stream

Retro movie

Retro box office collection Day 2: Suriya's movie off to a strong start

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam loses cool after fan demands Kannada song at Bengaluru concert

Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad dies at 49

Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad dies at 49 due to liver ailment, details here

Neal Mohan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YouTube

YouTube paid ₹21,000 crore to Indian creators over the last three years

Topics : Indian film industry Indian Box Office Box office Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon