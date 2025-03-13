Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Holi binge fest: Exciting new OTT releases to light up your celebrations

Holi binge fest: Exciting new OTT releases to light up your celebrations

OTT releases for this week: With a long weekend ahead, excitement for Holi is in the air. But for movie enthusiasts, the celebration gets even better with a lineup of thrilling new OTT releases

Top 5 OTT releases for this week

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The long Holi weekend is here, and people are already excited to enjoy the festival of colours. But if you prefer diving into emotions rather than colours, we’ve got you covered! Here are five must-watch movies and series on various OTT platforms to add depth to your celebrations.

Top 5 OTT releases for this week

Welcome to the Family (Season 1)

Welcome to the Family is a new Netflix series that perfectly blends dark humor, family dynamics, and strange events to create a perfect mix of comedy and thriller.  The ten-episode series is a family-centered story drawing inspiration from Jeff Sharlet's book The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power.
 
 
It is a story of two single moms whose lives are turned upside down when Gonzalo, Cristina's father and Luciana's husband, unexpectedly dies. The woman had to hide his body and fabricate his will so that her strange neighbors and a cop in love wouldn't find out about it.
 
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 12

Adolescence

Co-created and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, the story revolves around a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper). Police arrested Jamie for killing a teenage girl at his school. Each episode of the series is filmed in a single continuous shot, which means we see the impact of such a tragic event as it happens - or at least it feels that way.
 
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 13

Love is Blind - Sweden

Love Is Blind: Sweden, season 2 is now ready with a fresh group of Swedish singles looking for their soulmates in the pods. Season 1 premiered on January 12, 2024. This series is an adaptation of the original Love Is Blind that had five successful seasons, and this is another international adaptation of this series, including Brazil and Japan. The first season initially seemed to have missed the mark due to its casting—especially with Rasmus Hedenstedt, who boldly admitted to being shallow. That series eventually gained momentum and emerged as one of the most compelling versions of the international show.
 
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 13

The Electric State

The Electric State is an American science fiction adventure comedy movie directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie is loosely based on the 2018 illustrated novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. The movie features Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, alongside Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci.
 
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 14

Be Happy

The Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Be Happy is a movie based on the father-daughter bond. The film follows the journey of a single father and his gifted daughter who dreams of participating in the largest dancing reality show in the nation. Be Happy movie then shows how a father will go above and beyond expectations to help his daughter achieve her goals and find true happiness.
 
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Release Date: March 14

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

