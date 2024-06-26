Indian 2 trailer is out; Kamal Haasan is back in his Senapathy avatar

Kamal Haasan is ready with his next instalment of 'Indian'. The trailer of S Shankar directed ‘Indian 2’ has been released, and the movie is a sequel to Kamal Haasan's 1996 hit film. The 69-year-old actor is reprising his role as a freedom fighter who turned vigilante. The trailer is full of action and patriotism.

The trailer of Indian 2 was out on June 25 and the makers organised a special screening in Chennai. The internet is buzzing with reviews, hailing the Kamal Haasan-starrer as the best vigilante thriller in recent times. The trailer has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi and the movie is set to release in theatres on July 12, 2024.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer begins with a voiceover, mentioning crimes and scams plaguing the country, and the voice of a woman who talks about issues that Indians are battling like lack of jobs, basic facilities and other heavy tax burdens, etc. Then Siddharth's character enters and recalls how his childhood hero, Senapathy (Kamal Haasan), a powerful vigilante, went to the mountains.

However, he returns and goes after the rich businessmen and others taking the country to the dogs. He fights with bad guys which includes a shirtless action scene. He also outsmarts them by donning multiple disguises. When Siddharth's character counters him and tells Senapathy that he is going against his ideals of honesty, then Senapathy tells him that they have to fight to save the country. He suggests to Siddharth's character that he can take the Gandhian way, and chose the violent footsteps of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for himself.

What is the release date of Indian 2?

Indian 2 is set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. The length of the movie is six hours and it is split into two parts; the third part is expected to release next year.

What is the budget of Indian 2?

According to reports, the movie was made with a budget of Rs 250 crore.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is an upcoming Indian Telugu language action thriller directed by S Shankar. It is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies and it is a sequel to Indian (1996) and Kamal Haasan's reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter who turned vigilante and fought against social problems like corruption. The movie had numerous delays and is now finally set to release on July 12, 2024, across the world.