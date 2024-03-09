Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK-led alliance in TN, gets one RS seat for 2025

Haasan and the ruling party President and Chief Minister M K Stalin finalised the deal at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here

Kamal Hassan

Kamal Hassan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Saturday joined the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and extended its support for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Amid speculations that Haasan's party might be allotted seats to contest the Parliamentary polls, the DMK gave MNM one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Haasan and the ruling party President and Chief Minister M K Stalin finalised the deal at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here.
Speaking to reporters after clinching the deal, Haasan said his move to join the alliance was done for the sake of the country and not for any consideration for post.
He extended his party's "full support" to the alliance.
MNM will do campaign related work in the 39 Lok Sabha seats in TN and the lone Puducherry segment, according to the understanding arrived at by the two leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LS elections 2024: DMK finalises seat-sharing with allies VCK, MDMK

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

Leaders pay tributes to Ex-TN CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Nota will have no impact on election results without right to reject

What's stopping PM Modi from visiting strife-torn Manipur, asks Cong

BJP discusses seat sharing agreement for Maharashtra with Sena, NCP

Congress would need 20 yrs to do what we did in 5 yrs in Northeast: PM Modi

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh praises strong first list for Lok Sabha polls

Topics : Kamal Hassan DMK DMK president south india Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon