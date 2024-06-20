Mirzapur Season 3 trailer out: Intense drama, blood, and power play awaits

Get ready for the highly anticipated third season of ‘Mirzapur’ with the release of its trailer! Following the dramatic end of Munna Tripathi’s (Divyenndu Sharma) character, the power struggle in Purvanchal intensifies. As alliances shift and new players emerge, the quest for dominance unfolds against a backdrop of revenge, ambition, political machinations, betrayal, deceit, and complex family dynamics.

The trailer showcases Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) as he strives to consolidate his influence over Purvanchal, supported by Shweta Tripathi’s character. Rasika Duggal’s character, previously aligned with Pankaj Tripathi’s on-screen persona, switches sides to join Guddu, setting the stage for intense confrontations. Yet, formidable adversaries pose significant challenges. The lingering question remains: has Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiyya truly exited the fray?

Building on the suspenseful climax of its previous season, ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ takes viewers back to its dark and compelling world of crime and power.

Check out the trailer here:

Mirzapur 3 cast

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series boasts an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Mirzapur 3 release date



Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, this acclaimed crime thriller is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories from July 5, 2024.

Mirzapur Season 3: Thrilling ride that awaits audiences

Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals at Prime Video India, expressed anticipation for the upcoming season, highlighting the franchise's popularity and the excitement among fans.

“With its authenticity, well-etched out characters, relentless pace and nuanced storyline, Mirzapur has truly captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, resonating deeply with fans who eagerly await its next season,” said Madhok.

The Mirzapur franchise has attracted a devoted fan base, with its characters integrated into popular culture, Madhok adds. “At Prime Video, we are excited to treat the fans who have made this franchise so iconic and popular, with a fresh new season. In collaboration with our long-standing partners, Excel Entertainment, we are thrilled to bring a new chapter in the Mirzapur saga that promises immersive entertainment replete with shocking twists and turns.” he said.

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer at Excel Entertainment, reiterated their commitment to delivering compelling storytelling that resonates with viewers globally.

“The first two seasons of Mirzapur received phenomenal response and love from our fans, both in India and around the world, has been truly heartening and humbling. This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content,” Sidhwani said.

“Our collaboration with Prime Video is a testament to this success, and we are committed to continuing delivering compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can’t wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of Mirzapur and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in Season 3,” he said.