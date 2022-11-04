JUST IN
Zepp Health to launch Amazfit Band 7 fitness wearable on Nov 8: Know more

The Amazfit Band 7 will be available on Amazon and Amazfit official website at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 on November 8

Topics
fitness wearables | fitness band | Amazon

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amazfit Band 7
Amazfit Band 7

Chinese smart wearable maker Zepp Health on Friday announced India launch details of the Amazfit Band 7. Arriving on November 8, the fitness wearable is priced at Rs 3,499. It will be available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 on the launch day. It will be available for purchase exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Amazfit official website.

Amazfit Band 7: Specifications

Powered by a 232 mAh battery, the Amazfit Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED screen supported by over 50 customisable watch faces and always-on displays. The fitness band has a rectangular dial. It is 5 ATM rated for water protection. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, stress level measurements, and blood oxygen saturation.

The Amazfit Band 7 supports continuous tracking of blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate, and stress levels. It is capable of measuring all three of these health metrics at once for quick health status overview. Besides, the band has a feature to enable reminder – if it detects irregularities in the health data gathered from in-built sensors.

As for fitness, the band has 120 sports modes built-in and supports automatically detect features for four everyday activities – walking, jogging, working out on elliptical, and rowing machines. Besides, the band is capable of tracking sleeping patterns. It has BioTracker 3.0 PPG, 3-axis acceleration, and Geomagnetic sensor. The smart band is compatible with Zepp OS and mini-applications, and has Alexa built-in.

According to Zepp Health, the Amazfit Band 7 can last up to 28 days on standby or 18 days on average usage. The smartwatch comes in classic black and elegant beige colours. The smart band can be customised with the help of straps which are available in pink, orange, blue, and green colours.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 15:49 IST

