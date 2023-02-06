Grammys 2023: Adele wins 'Best Pop Solo Performance' for 'Easy On Me'

got emotional as she accepted the Grammy for her song 'Easy On Me'. won the award in the 'Best Pop Solo Performance ' category.

Dwayne Johnson announced her name as the winner and said, "Get up here best friend, Adele!"

dedicated the award to her son Angelo and even remembered her boyfriend Rich Paul's words - "'Don't cry, if you win anything, don't cry' and here I am crying."

She continued, "I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."

"I love a piano ballad winning any kind of award because it's very old-school and very brave," she said. "Love you all artists, I f****ing love you."

Adele was nominated in seven categories - 'Record Of The Year' for 'Easy On Me', 'Album Of The Year' for '30', 'Song Of The Year' for 'Easy On Me', 'Best Pop Solo Performance' for 'Easy On Me', 'Best Video' for 'Easy On Me', 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for '30', and 'Best Film' for 'Adele One Night Only'.

The highly-anticipated release ('30') is the singer's first new album in six years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)