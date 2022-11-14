Zepp Health announces India-exclusive Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch, launch soon

The Amazfit Pop 2 sports a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED screen and it will support Bluetooth calling feature, announced Zepp Health in a statement

Chinese smart wearable maker Zepp Health is gearing up to launch its India-exclusive Amazfit Pop 2 . The fitness wearable will be soon available for purchase in India, announced the company on Monday. The will be supported by the Zepp Active app, which will allow users to customise the watch face, modify the settings, and sync health and fitness data to their smartphone – according to the company.

Amazfit Pop 2: Features

The Amazfit Pop 2 will sport a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED screen. It will be among the few in its segment with Bluetooth calling feature supported by inbuilt microphone and speaker. Besides, it will have a built-in capability to trigger Apple Siri and Google Assistant on iPhones and Android phones, respectively.

The fitness band will have a rectangular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. It will boast an aluminium frame and steel button. The watch will feature a variety of sports modes and it will be compatible with Zepp OS. According to Zepp Health, the Amazfit Pop 2 can last up to 10 days.

Earlier this month, Zepp Health also launched the Amazfit Band 7 at Rs 3,499. Powered by a 232 mAh battery, the Amazfit Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED screen supported by over 50 customisable watch faces and always-on displays. The fitness band has a rectangular dial. It is 5 ATM rated for water protection. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, stress level measurements, and blood oxygen saturation.

The Amazfit Band 7 supports continuous tracking of blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate, and stress levels. It has 120 sports modes built-in and supports automatically detect features for four everyday activities – walking, jogging, working out on elliptical, and rowing machines. The comes in classic black and elegant beige colours. The smart band can be customised with the help of straps which are available in pink, orange, blue, and green colours.