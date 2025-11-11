The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 11: Paresh Rawal's film falters

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Even with new releases, Paresh Rawal's "The Taj Story" is doing well at the box office, making almost Rs 16 crore in 11 days and getting close to Rs 20 crore, but faces a drop

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

The Taj Story on Box Office: Paresh Rawal's performance in 'The Taj Story' has captured hearts once more. The movie, which came out on October 31, is doing well at the box office despite fierce competition from recent movies like The Girlfriend and Haq, which starred Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. The box office collections are gradually rising and are anticipated to soon cross Rs 20 crore.
 
Big films like SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, Harshvardhan Rane, and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are also competing with Paresh Rawal's contentious film "The Taj Story." However, on Monday, the film crashed by more than 85% on its second Monday.

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 11

The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal, has made almost Rs 16 crore in its 11 days at the box office in India. The movie made one crore rupees on its debut Friday, but it made 2 crore rupees on Saturday and 2.5 crore rupees on Sunday. 
 
However, Monday's collections fell to Rs 1.15 crore, and Tuesday and Wednesday saw a modest increase to Rs 1.6 crore each. The first-week total dropped to Rs 11 crore on Thursday, when it fell to Rs 0.9 crore once more.
 
With earnings of Rs 0.9 crore on Friday, Rs 1.75 crore on Saturday, and about Rs 2.09 crore on Sunday, the movie is continuing to gain momentum in its second weekend. According to preliminary projections, The Taj Story's total box office collection in India came to about Rs 16 crore after adding Rs 0.26 crore on its second Monday. 

The Taj Story future box office predictions

The Taj Story may not be a box office success, but it is receiving praise for its poignant narrative, powerful dialogue, and Paresh Rawal's performance. His on-screen persona continues to be the movie's biggest highlight. 
 
Now that another weekend has arrived, everyone's watching to see if 'The Taj Story' can continue its performance and go closer to hitting the Rs 20 crore milestone at the box office. If the movie continues to do well at the box office, trade analysts predict it will be another 2025 hit. 

About The Taj Story

The Taj Story, which was produced by Suresh Jha and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, chronicles the quest of Vishnu Das, a local guide who is really interested in learning the “true history” of the Taj Mahal. 
 
A courtroom drama that questions long-held notions about one of the most well-known landmarks in the world quickly develops from what starts as a personal quest. 
 

 

 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

