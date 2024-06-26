Kalki 2898 AD advance booking going strong, movie may earn Rs 200 crore

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is creating a phenomenal buzz even before hitting theatres. The movie has already sold over 10 lakh tickets for the opening day, which is the highest so far in 2024, taking the first-day collection to Rs 37 crore.

According to some critics, the movie is expected to break some box office records and might collect Rs 200 crore which will be the biggest pre-sales ever for an Indian movie, reported Sacnilk.

The Telugu version of the movie has minted over Rs 31 crore in advance bookings. The 2D version has earned Rs 17.6 crore while the 3D version has earned Rs 13.8 crore. The IMAX 3D version in Telugu collected over Rs 10 lakh.

The Bollywood version earned only Rs 4 crore and the advance booking for the Hindi 2D version collected Rs 1 crore while the Hindi version earned Rs 1.9 crore. The Hindi version of the advance booking collected is ahead of his previous movie, i.e., Prabhas's last movie, Salaar.

Telangana is a leading Indian state with a collection of Rs 20.23 crore from advance bookings. The state has 2,437 shows with 66 per cent occupancy. In Andhra Pradesh, 2010 shows with 54 per cent occupancy and minted Rs 10.47 lakh. Karnataka collected Rs 4.43 crore with 1,728 shows and 23 per cent occupancy.

₹200 crore for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is projected to earn more than Rs 120 crore in India and 60 crore overseas, totalling over 180 crore on its opening day. It might even reach Rs 200 crore as per sacnilk. If it does, it will be the third Indian movie after RRR and Bahubali 2 to achieve this feat.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming 2024 Indian epic dystopian science fiction movie written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie is produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. It was shown in Telugu and then re-shot in Hindi. It was inspired by Hindu scriptures, as it was set in a post-apocalyptic world, in the year 2898 AD. The movie features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam in the key roles.