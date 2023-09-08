Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

KBC season 15: Big B shared a tip for all husbands to win over their wives

In the recent episodes of India's most-watched quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen giving tips to all husbands to impress their wives

KBC season 15

KBC season 15

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 started on August 14, 2023, on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the show again this year. KBC is one of the most viewed quiz shows in India, and Amitabh Bachchan never fails to attract viewers to the show. 

The 18th episode of the KBC aired on September 7, where the rollover contestant Archana was seated in front of the host, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

In the episode, Big B could be seen giving tips to all the 'suffering' husbands who want to impress their wives. This started when the contestant Archana Upadhyay and Mr Bachchan were having a candid conversation. 

The KBC team played the ‘Do Lafzo Ki Hai’ in the background, which is an iconic song. In the middle of the song, Big B intervened and shared some tips with all the husbands who do not appreciate their wives. He said giving a rose or a compliment is handy to win over the hearts of their wives.

Earlier, the contestant Archna also shared with Big B that the KBC team didn't let her bring her “constant companion” with her, which is her phone. She said, “For people it will be a phone, but for me it is my constant companion.”

ABOUT KBC 15

'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Television, the show is also streamed on SonyLIV. The show has changed its format and one such thing is 'Super Sandook,' which will retrieve their lost helpline during the show.

Also Read

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Here's how to play KBC 'Play Along'

KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh from Punjab creates history, wins Rs 1 crore

Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

State-run banks likely to launch special drive to recover written-off loans

Number of crorepati employees at ITC, HUL, United Spirits up nearly 25% YoY

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shoots promo, show expected to begin next month

Jawan on Google: Type Jawan in search engine to get a SRK surprise

Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT

Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

Film studios uploading older titles on YouTube to maximise reach, revenue


This year, the show also added ‘double dip’ that allows the contestants to give two chances to answer the question and along with it, another fascinating addition to the show is ‘Desh Ka Sawal,’ which is there to bring more audience participation to the show.

Topics : Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan KBC

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon