Jawan on Google: Type Jawan in search engine to get a SRK surprise

Releasing seven months after Pathaan, actor Shahrukh Khan's latest tentpole Jawan is ringing the cash register across theatres in the country. Jawan fever has gripped the country, and even Google could not be left behind. The tech giant is celebrating Khan's latest release in its own way.

When a user searches for Jawan on Google, a walkie-talkie icon appears on the screen, and the moment that is clicked, the screen gets covered by bandages. The graphic of the browser screen getting bandaged up is accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's voice saying "Ready."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in special cameos.

This is the second time a Shahrukh Khan film has hit the bull's eye this year after the release of Pathaan in January. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jawan collected Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office, the highest opening numbers for any Hindi film so far. This is also the biggest single-day collection by any Hindi film so far. The film collected around Rs 10 crore from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Also Read Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside Pathaan to stream on Amazon Prime from March 22: Check all details here Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report Jawan OTT release: Check when and where the movie will be released on OTT Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan Film studios uploading older titles on YouTube to maximise reach, revenue 800 trailer: Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic sheds light on legendary spinner Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros, profit outlook trimmed by $500 mn

Jawan has already beaten Pathaan in terms of opening day collection. Earlier this year, Pathaan registered a new record by collecting Rs 57 crore on its first day and earning Rs 70 crore on its second day two. Pathaan ended up with a gross total of Rs 543 crore.

On Twitter (formerly X), trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Jawan is doing exceptionally well at the worldwide box office on its day 1 of release.