Bigg Boss 17, Nov 7: Neil vs Aishwarya, Munawar vs Mannara and more

It was one more day of fights in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra went into a squabble over Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan. Mannara was annoyed with them and since Munawar was cordial with them, she denied talking to him as well. This led to a series of events.



In the meantime, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had a fight. So did Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Looking at Abhishek Kumar, Ankita was reminded of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Neil vs Aishwarya

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma get into another battle. He gets brutal and goes to bed. The battle settled with Aishwarya giving Neil a kiss on the cheek during an argument between the housemates.

Munawar vs Mannara





Munawar says he won't talk with her ever again, and that “he’s done with her.” The battles go on till next morning, till Munawar apologises to Mannara in Anurag Dobhal and KhanZaadi's presence. Munawar apologises to KhanZaadi as well, in the end, after a battle with her. Mannara Chopra is annoyed with Jigna Vora. Munawar comes to Jigna’s defence and confronts her. As she opens up about her situation, tears roll down her cheek. In the end, Mannara says that she won't talk with Munawar for seven days due to Jigna and Rinku Dhawan.Munawar says he won't talk with her ever again, and that “he’s done with her.” The battles go on till next morning, till Munawar apologises to Mannara in Anurag Dobhal and KhanZaadi's presence. Munawar apologises to KhanZaadi as well, in the end, after a battle with her.

Mannara with Jigna, Rinku

Mannara yells at Jigna, while Rinku notices her. Munawar is seen conversing with Navid at the time.

KhanZaadi romantic moment with Abhishek

Abhishek and KhanZaadi are terrified of getting serious. He remembers how it began with flirting and how far they have come since.

Vicky warns Ankita yet again

Vicky warns Ankita when she gets some information about Aishwarya. He tells her to not act a specific way with him. Vicky asks her not to converse with him right now.

Who took the aloo sabzi?





Samarth attempts to figure out who took the aloo sabzi. Anurag and Mannara consent to eating it a bit.

Jigna-Munawar vs Anurag-Mannara

Anurag and Mannara had eaten the Jigna and Munawar's food. Anurag offered food to Jigna, who wouldn't take it. Afterward, Munawar began a fight. At the point when Samarth gets in the argument, Mannara asks him what his identity is. KhanZaadi further inquiries Anurag for his actions. Jigna ended up crying. She discusses how it generally occurs usually at the nominations time.

Bigg Boss says sorry to Anurag and Mannara

Bigg Boss apologised to Anurag for feeling hungry. He additionally apologized to Mannara, who feels terrible if her friends feel hurt. Bigg Boss continues to discuss how the ration was divided between other housemates. He additionally talks to Tehelka for throwing pillows in the pool and later declares a new task. The episode then concludes.