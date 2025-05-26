Monday, May 26, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Metro in Dino first look: Anurag Basu reveals teaser with song Zamaana Lage

The makers of Anurag Basu's much-anticipated film, 'Metro In Dino' unveiled the first look of its opening track, Zamaana Lage on social media. The movie clip introduces the entire star cast

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With a fantastic cast on board, the excitement of fans has been over the roof ever since the movie 'Metro in Dino' was announced. The creators of the film have released a teaser for its first song, Zamaana Lage. The song also emphasises how these characters' lives are interconnected as they struggle emotionally with modern relationships and love.
 
The first look of ‘Zamaana Lage’ has been revealed by the makers alongside. The whole song will be released on May 28, 2025. And on July 4, 2025, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres.

Metro in Dino 1st look: Teaser talk 

Konkana Sen Sharma, an actor who also played the role in the first part, "Life in a Metro," posted the video along with a heartfelt message, mentioning the late actor Irrfan, who co-starred with her in the first movie.   ALSO READ: All about Harbhajan Singh & wife Geeta Basra's new show, 'Who's The Boss'
 
In the sequel, Konkana is paired with actor Pankaj Tripathi. “When music meets poetry, magic happens! #Zamaane Lage— a modern ghazal for today’s soul. Song Teaser Out Now from ‘Metro ’ #MetroInDino | 28th May song drop | 4th July in cinemas. Here’s to you, Irrfan, miss you always (sic).”
 
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared the video clip of the song on Instagram alongside the caption, "When music meets poetry… magic happens! #ZamaanaLage — a modern ghazal for today’s soul Song Teaser Out Now from ‘Metro…In Dino’ #MetroInDino | 28th May song drop | 4th July in cinemas."
 
"The city has changed, and so have the stories," is how the video begins with the words. Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan are then seen standing side by side at a train station. Sara's character embraces the energy of the city, while Aditya's character is shown soaking in the beauty of the mountains. In the meantime, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh's character falls in love with actor Ali Fazal's character, who will be seen as a singer. 

Metro in Dino teaser: About the song, ‘Zamaana Lage’

The powerful voices of Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh give life to "Zamaana Lage," a composition by the versatile Pritam. Lyricist Sandeep Shrivastava adds poignant layers to the piece, which also draws poetic inspiration from the ageless lyrics of Qaisar Ul Jafri. Thus, the song creates a nostalgic yet fresh feel by blending the senses of modern music with the spirit of classical ghazal.

Netizens reaction to the Metro...In Dino teaser

For the second part, fans expressed similar feelings and commented about how they would miss Irrfan. One of the social media users commented, “Irrfan Khan will be missed (sic),” while another wrote, “Amazing! But I will really miss Irfan Khan Sir in it! When I think of this movie, I think of the performance that etched in my heart, especially of you and Irfan Sir (sic).” A third user recalled Irfan's performance and wrote, “I immediately missed and remembered Irrfan Khan (sic).

Metro in Dino: Cast and Crew

The cast of this sequel, which features Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee, will take us into a world of contemporary romance and emotional turmoil. 
 
The drama, which was presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., was co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basuthe.
 

 

 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

