Ranbir Kapoor puts on police uniform to shoot ad with Rohit Shetty

For the first time, Rohit Shetty and Ranbir Kapoor could be seen working together. Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor wearing a police uniform have made the social media insane.



To add to that, in those photos, there is an image of Rohit Shetty providing a fist bump to Ranbir Kapoor wearing the police uniform. Not just that, Ranbir Kapoor is even seen sporting a moustache look with a slight facial with a light beard, making the cop look seem more genuine.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty for an ad: Fans reaction

With Ranbir Kapoor teasing this cop look and shooting with Rohit Shetty, it simply feels normal for the fans to imagine that he also might be a part of Shetty's next project.



According to rumours, Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty worked together for an advertisement shoot, not the upcoming cop movie.



Ranbir posted with a shoot for an ad in police uniform

Many pictures of Ranbir as a police officer were posted on social media, by his fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter).

In one of the photos, he was seen sitting on a seat waiting for a shot. In a single shot, the actor looked attractive as he was seen walking towards the set in a couple of black shades. A third picture saw Ranbir do a fist bump with director Rohit Shetty. The caption says, " RK and Rohit Shetty for a promotion shoot."

Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty: Overview





Ranbir Kapoor has had a huge 2023 with the two his releases 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and 'Animal' turning out to be successes. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty has been working hard on his various projects.

After the massive flop "Cirkus," which was his first flop in nearly 15 years, he is returning. After this advertisement, we should stand by and watch whether Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty hold hands once more. Ideally, this time for his cop culture.