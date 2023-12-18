Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Big B becomes owner of Mumbai team in Indian Street Premier League

Amitabh Bachchan described the ISPL as an exciting and a noble concept. Recently, actors Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Srinagar and Bengaluru, respectively.

Amitabh Bachchan

"A new day .. and a new enterprise .. For me an honour and a privilege to be with Mumbai as Team Owner, and to be privy to the surge of talent erupt , for a grand visionary future .." the 81-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday announced his association with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Mumbai.
The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium, according to a press release. The inaugural edition is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The tournament will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.
Bachchan said being part of the league marks a new beginning for him.
"A new day .. and a new enterprise .. For me an honour and a privilege to be with Mumbai as Team Owner, and to be privy to the surge of talent erupt , for a grand visionary future .." the 81-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog.
He described the ISPL as an exciting and a noble concept.
"An opportunity for them that exhibited their capacity on the streets, gullies and make shift home made pitches to play cricket , now to get selected for a team professionally and exhibit their talent in formal setups before the millions the world over !" he further said in his post.
Recently, actors Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Srinagar and Bengaluru, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 shoot sharing experience

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Amitabh Bachchan is biggest brand ambassador for India: US Congressman

Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani: Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship

SRK, Hrithik win big at Nickelodeon Kids Choice; event garners 1.7 mn votes

From water conservation to cleanliness: PM puts forth 9 resolutions

Punjab CM announces 4% dearness allowance hike for govt employees

ASI submits survey report on Gyanvapi Mosque to Varanasi district court

LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

Delhi Airport saw highest-ever single-day passenger traffic on November 28

Topics : Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Akshay Kumar Hrithik Roshan Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon