OTT releases Dec 2023: 5 new movies and shows to watch online this week

Your number one OTT platform is producing content at lightning speed, with fresh releases on the bill weekly. Whether your genre is action, drama, romance, or mystery, there's something for everybody on the most well-known OTTs. If you are confused by the decisions, given below is a list of probably the best OTT releases this week.

The list incorporates from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to 12th Fail, Three of Us, Keeda Cola, Berlin, and much more. These shows and films are streaming on the stages like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. So moving along, we should explore all the OTT arrivals of this current week.

List of 5 OTT releases this week

1. 12th Fail

One of the most anticipated OTT new releases this week is the biographical drama film 12th Fail, which is produced, directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is based on the book by the same name by Anurag Pathak. It is about IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame all odds to become a civil servant.

The skilled Vikrant Massey plays the part of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was born in the dacoit-infested Chambal and defeated each obstacle with his grit and assurance to accomplish his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

Where to watch– Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date – December 29th

2. Three of Us

Another much-anticipated OTT release this week is the widely praised film Three of Us, which is directed and co-written by Avinash Arun. The strong and emotional movie is featured by Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire. The story revolves around Shefali's personality Shailaja Desai, a middle aged lady who has been determined to have dementia.

Shailaja plans to visit her life as a youngster and remember the past before her condition decays, although heartbroken. She is joined by her husband Dipankar Desai (played by Swanand Kirkire) on this profound journey through a world of fond memories. When Shailaja meets Pradip Kamat, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, her childhood love, the journey takes an unexpected turn.Where to watch – Netflix

Release date – December 29th

3. Shastry Virudh Shastry

Shastry Virudh Shastry is an emotional, heart-wrenching family drama film starring Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Pandit, Paresh Rawal, Mimi Chakraborty, and child actor Kabir Pahwa. The plot spins around the 7-year-old Yaman Shastry, who stays with his grandparents while his parents work abroad.

But, the situation spins out of control when Yaman's parents choose to take him to the USA with them. The grandparents are not ready to let go of their grandson and alongside, a lawful case is petitioned for his guardianship. Who will Yaman stay with at long last- the grandparents who cared for him or the parents who gave birth to him?

Where to watch – Netflix

Release date – December 29th

4. Keedaa Cola

The National Award winning director Tharun Bhascker's Keedaa Cola is good to go for its OTT release this week. The plot rotates around a friend's group who choose to bring in fast cash without working hard. After many failed efforts, they hit the jackpot when they find a cockroach in a cola bottle and plan to sue the organisation.

In any case, the greatest roadblock in their way is the organisation's CEO. What will the friend's next step be? Watch the crime-comedy-drama film in Telugu to find out. It will take you on a ride full of laughs and excitement.

Where to watch– AHA

Keedaa Cola release date – December 29th.

5. Berlin

From the enduring universe of the Spanish show Money Heist, comes a prequel spin-off series Berlin, which is one of the most anticipated OTT releases this week. The story revolves around the regular Professor’s sibling Andrés de Fonollosa also known as Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso.

Set before the occasions of the Money Heist, the drama shows Berlin in his initial days, when he collects a group of talented thieves and organises the best heist of his life. He intends to take adornments worth 44 million euros in a single night in Paris, yet can he pull it off?

Where to watch Berlin – Netflix

Berlin release date – December 29th