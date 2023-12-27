Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

Lee Sun-kyun had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs

Lee Sun-kyun, parasite actor

Lee Sun-kyun (Instagram: @leesun Kuny7)

BS Trends New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died, announced South Korea’s emergency office.

Lee was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lee, 48, was found after his wife informed authorities that he had left home, and that she had found what appeared to be a suicide note, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

'Tricked into taking drugs'


Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs. He had been questioned by police three times, including for 19 hours over the weekend. 

During the interrogation, the actor had said that he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him, Yonhap reported.

South Korea has tough drug laws, and drug crimes are typically punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

The nation's laws are so stringent that citizens who take drugs legally while abroad can still face prosecution upon returning home, according to news agency AFP.

'I feel sorry for my family'


In late October, Lee briefly spoke to reporters before entering an Incheon police station to meet with investigators.

“I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident,” he said at the time, adding, “I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment."

All you need to know about Lee Sun-kyun


Lee Sun-kyun, a graduate of South Korea’s prestigious Korea National University of Arts, made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled Lovers.

He later won acclaim for his performances in a variety of roles, but globally, he is best known for his portrayal of the wealthy and shallow patriarch in director Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Happy 58th B'day Salman Khan: Upcoming films, interesting facts and more

T-Series is making so many films, but margins are so low: Bhushan Kumar

Top 10 movies of 2023 with highest box office collection, check list here

RGV lashes out at Naidu, and others for protesting outside office

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan gives marriage advice to cricketer Ishan Kishan


He later starred as a lead in Apple TV+’s first Korean-language original series, which launched in 2021. A six-episode sci-fi thriller, "Dr Brain" told the tale of a cold-hearted neurologist, hunting for clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments.

His last film, this year’s horror flick "Sleep" – in which he played a husband whose sleepwalking eventually leads to horrifying circumstances – was well received critically. It also featured in the Critics’ Week section at the Cannes festival. 

Lee is survived by wife Jeon Hye-jin and two sons.

Topics : South Korea Suicide BS Web Reports Entertainment Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon