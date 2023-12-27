Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun , best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died, announced South Korea’s emergency office.

Lee was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Lee, 48, was found after his wife informed authorities that he had left home, and that she had found what appeared to be a suicide note, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

'Tricked into taking drugs'

Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs. He had been questioned by police three times, including for 19 hours over the weekend.

During the interrogation, the actor had said that he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him, Yonhap reported.

South Korea has tough drug laws, and drug crimes are typically punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

The nation's laws are so stringent that citizens who take drugs legally while abroad can still face prosecution upon returning home, according to news agency AFP.

'I feel sorry for my family'

In late October, Lee briefly spoke to reporters before entering an Incheon police station to meet with investigators.

“I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident,” he said at the time, adding, “I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment."

All you need to know about Lee Sun-kyun

Lee Sun-kyun, a graduate of South Korea’s prestigious Korea National University of Arts, made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled Lovers.

He later won acclaim for his performances in a variety of roles, but globally, he is best known for his portrayal of the wealthy and shallow patriarch in director Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite.

He later starred as a lead in Apple TV+’s first Korean-language original series, which launched in 2021. A six-episode sci-fi thriller, "Dr Brain" told the tale of a cold-hearted neurologist, hunting for clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments.

His last film, this year’s horror flick "Sleep" – in which he played a husband whose sleepwalking eventually leads to horrifying circumstances – was well received critically. It also featured in the Critics’ Week section at the Cannes festival.

Lee is survived by wife Jeon Hye-jin and two sons.