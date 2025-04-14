Monday, April 14, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan passed away at 77 in Bengaluru

Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan passed away at 77 in Bengaluru

Popular Kannada actor Bank Janardhan took his last breath at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 77. The actor has been part of over 500 movies or shows

Bank Janardhan

Kannada actor Bank Janardhan passed away at 77

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable supporting roles, took his last breath on Sunday night, April 13. 
 
Janardhan had been struggling with prolonged illness and multiple organ complications that led to his demise at a private hospital in Bengaluru.
 
The actor has been part of cinema for more than four decades and performed in over 500 movies and television shows. Due to such a huge list of films and shows, he became a household name.

Bank Janardhan's career

Janardhan began his journey as a theatre actor, but his acting career took a short pause when he took up a job at a bank — a move that eventually earned him the nickname "Bank Janardhan."
 
 
The actor has made a lasting impact through his roles on both big and small screens, starring in iconic films like 'Shh', 'Tarle Nan Maga', 'Belliappa Bangarappa', and many more. 

He also had a prominent presence on television, having starred in numerous Kannada serials. Some of his notable roles include Papa Pandu, Jokali, Robo Family, and Mangalya, which expanded his reach and endeared him to household audiences across the state.
 
His performances consistently brought a blend of humour and heartfelt emotion, and his natural, down-to-earth style made him a beloved presence in the world of entertainment.
 

Bank Janardhan suffered cardiac arrest

On September 26, 2023, Janardhan suffered a cardiac arrest, however, the actor made a successful recovery with timely medical intervention. 
 
Over the last few years, the actor's well-being continued to deteriorate, primarily due to aging-related complications. Although he stepped back from regular film appearances after 1991, his influence within Sandalwood—the Kannada cinema landscape—remained undiminished.
 

More about Bank Janardhan

Born in 1948 in Holalkere, Chitradurga, Karnataka, Bank Janardhan predominantly worked in the Kannada film industry. He also has a few television shows, including Paapa Pandu, to his credit. He was last seen in the K L Rajashekhar directorial Undenama, released in theatres on April 14, 2023.

Topics : Entertainment Indian Box Office Bollywood movies

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
