Rajinikanth turns 74: How the fans are celebrating Thalaivar's birthday

Fans are throwing lavish celebrations for Rajinikanth's 74th birthday today. From gatherings outside his home to prayers at temples, the Thalaivar's birthday is an occasion of devotion and joy

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

On Thursday, one of India's most renowned actors, superstar Rajinikanth, marks his 74th birthday. The actor, who was born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, has a devoted fanbase that spans generations and is considered a legend in Indian cinema. For Rajinikanth's loyal fans, particularly in Tamil Nadu, his birthday is nothing less than a celebration of his charisma and distinct flair.
 
More than just an actor, Rajinikanth is a cultural phenomenon, renowned for his enormous fan base, unmatched style, and larger-than-life on-screen persona. Let us explore some fascinating celebrations planned by the fans in a different way.

Huge gatherings outside Thalaivar residence in Chennai, TN

Every year, Rajinikanth's fans flock to his Chennai house to wish him a happy birthday. With banners, posters, and plaques honoring their heroes, the rallies begin around midnight. Videos and pictures from these occasions frequently go viral, demonstrating the actor's enormous fame and the fervor of his followers.
 

Cutting extraordinary cakes on Rajinikanth's birthday

A giant cake is typically served on Rajinikanth's birthday to represent his fame. In Madurai, fans honored the actor last year by cutting a massive 73-kg, 15-foot-tall cake. It is anticipated that this year's lavish festivities will carry on the tradition.

Netizens wish Rajinikanth on social media

On Rajinikanth's birthday, social media was ablaze with hashtags like #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth and #Thlaivar trending all day. Bollywood stars and other celebrities frequently extend their wishes to the superstar on his birthday. Shah Rukh Khan referred to him as the "coolest, swaggiest, humblest star" last year.

Prayers and special screenings

While some devotees conduct individual poojas in honor of their idol, others offer prayers at the Rajinikanth temple in Madurai. Fans will also take pleasure in the re-release of his 1991 hit film Thalapathi in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka this year. There is a lot of anticipation for Coolie's special day and for information on Jailer 2.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming project

According to previous reports, Coolie's shoot schedule started in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Coolie has a strong cast and is set against the backdrop of gold smuggling. In addition to Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, Mahendran, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Soubin Shahir (known for Manjummel Boy) play important roles in the movie. 
 
Under the Sun Pictures banner, Kalanidhi Maran is the film's producer. The soundtrack and background score were composed by the incredibly gifted Anirudh Ravichander. On May 1, 2025, the movie will have its big global premiere. 
 

Topics : Rajinikanth movies Rajinikanth Indian film industry Entertainment

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

