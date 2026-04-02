Ramayana teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor's first look to drop on Hanuman Jayanti

Ranbir Kapoor, is set for a worldwide release on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. Ahead of its official launch, the teaser was showcased at a special screening in Los Angeles, drawing strong reactions from attendees. The teaser of Ramayana, starring, is set for a worldwide release on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. Ahead of its official launch, the teaser was showcased at a special screening in Los Angeles, drawing strong reactions from attendees.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic has already generated significant buzz, with visuals and performances widely praised by those who attended the preview.

Several videos from the press conference, which included Ranbir, Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra, have gone viral despite guests not being allowed to record the teaser. Ramayana is set to hit theatres in November 2026, with the release date coinciding with Diwali. The second part of the film will be released in 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana teaser reactions in LA

Audience members who witnessed the exclusive screening shared glowing responses online, despite recording restrictions. Many highlighted the scale, background score, and Ranbir Kapoor's introduction as Lord Ram as standout moments. One viewer described the entry scene as a “goosebumps moment,” while others praised the film’s visual grandeur and emotional depth. A brief glimpse of Yash as Ravana also sparked excitement among fans.

“We are getting a glimpse of Ravana,” one person said. “Audience went silent at the scale, music, and #Ranbir’s Rama entry on the boat - pure goosebumps moment,” another shared his experience. One more fan commented, “Absolutely stunning visuals — that silhouette shot is pure cinema.”

CBFC on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved the teaser for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, ahead of its April 2 release. According to News18 reports, the teaser "Rama" has a "U" (universal) rating and lasts for two minutes and thirty-eight seconds. This implies that the epic will be accessible to audiences of all ages. On March 30, right before its public introduction, the certification was given.

Only the title video and a three-minute, three-second film titled "Ramayana: The Introduction" have been made public so far. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana were first seen in this VFX-heavy clip. The CBFC's approval of the teaser is a significant step before the movie's marketing campaign. It suggests that the makers are getting ready to provide more content to the public in the near future.

Both fans and industry observers are intrigued by Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama and the technical elements emphasized in the first clip.

Ramayana cast and plot

With its grand scale, star-studded cast, and strong early reactions, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Yash essays the role of Ravana, adding to the film’s high-profile casting.

The music is composed by a collaboration between A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, further elevating expectations from the project. Producer Namit Malhotra recently disclosed that a preview of the movie would be released on April 2, the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti. Viewers are expected to get a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash's appearances in the movie.