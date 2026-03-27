OTT releases this week: Mardaani 3, O Romeo, Kaattaan, Daredevil 2 & more

This week ott releases: As March draws to a close, OTT platforms are lining up a fresh slate of must-watch releases this week. From twist-filled thrillers to binge-worthy romances, the latest offerings promise a mix of genres and gripping narratives across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.

Whether you’re in the mood for light-hearted dramas, intense crime stories or international hits, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every taste. So, get the popcorn ready — your next binge is just a click away

Top 5 OTT releases this week

Mardaani 3

· Release Date: March 27th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Thriller, Crime

· Cast: Rani Mukherjee, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Prajesh Kashyap

Mardaani 3, a crime thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala, centres on SSP Shivani (played by Rani Mukherjee), who starts an investigation after two women disappear in Bulandshahr. But as she investigates further, she discovers that in the last three months, more than 90 girls have vanished.

Only then is she faced by Amma, a Mafia member and a brutal child trafficker. The movie then follows her inquiry, during which she comes across evidence that has been tampered with, system corruption, and even her suspension.

O Romeo

· Release date: March 27th, 2026

· OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Action, Thriller

· Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vijay Varma

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh film reaches ₹1000 crore The main character of this gripping action-thriller starring Shahid Kapoor is a hitman who works for an intelligence officer. But when he is tasked with killing four individuals who killed Afsha's husband (played by Tripti Dimri), his life takes a drastic change.

He must now find a method to break his allegiance with the latter gang while allowing Afsha to exact her revenge. The scenes are simultaneously exciting and full of action.

Kaattaan

· Release Date: March 27th, 2026

· OTT Platform: JioHotstar

· Genre: Mystery, Thriller

· Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, VJ Parvathy

Kaattaan, an upcoming rural mystery thriller series directed by M. Manikandan, revolves around a small local police station in Tamil Nadu that is about to close because there is not much crime in the area. But when a severed human head is discovered in the hills, the storyline will take a sinister turn.

After that, the group will set out to locate the surviving body and identify the victim. The villagers will unveil the various facets of Muthu's (played by Vijay Sethupathi) personality as the police investigate more. Different perspectives will depict different aspects of his personality, from some who see him as a rescuer to those who characterise him as a vicious monster.

Maya Bimbum

· Release Date: March 27th, 2026

· OTT Platform: SunNXT

· Genre: Romance, Drama

· Cast: Akash Natranjan, Janaki, Rajesh, Arun Kumar

The main character of this romance-drama movie is a medical student who lives with his buddies and spends his time talking about relationships and women.

But when he develops feelings for a woman and eventually confuses love for lust, everything is turned upside down. Chaos results from the two parties' persistent miscommunication and uncertainty. The issues of romance, love, and trust are then examined throughout the movie.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

· Release Date: March 26th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Psychological Horror

· Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Mason McDonald

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, a TV mini-series created by Halye Z. Boston, centres on a couple who fly to Nicky's parents' holiday house for their ideal wedding.

Her ideal wedding week quickly becomes a nightmare, though, when she encounters strange and unsettling behaviour from her prospective in-laws. Then, as scenes start to set off a disaster, the plot becomes nerve-wracking. There are eight episodes in the series.