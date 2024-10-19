Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Russia could discuss boosting Bollywood when Putin meets Modi next week

Russia could discuss boosting Bollywood when Putin meets Modi next week

Putin has also flagged marketing Indian movies in Russia as an issue that needed discussions, mentioning Indian pharmaceutical and automotive sectors in the same breath

Modi Putin

Modi Putin | File Photo

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

From Raj Kapoor's Awara' and Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer' to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan', Russia has loved Bollywood. And on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he could discuss giving Indian movies another boost when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

Modi is travelling to Kazan in Russia for the BRICS Summit on October 22-23.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

I think that in this country, Indian films are more popular than anywhere else,'' Putin said at an interaction with a select group of foreign journalists.

Replying to a question from PTI, Putin said Russia has a special TV channel that shows Indian movies round the clock.

 

But he also flagged marketing Indian movies in Russia as an issue that needed discussions, mentioning Indian pharmaceutical and automotive sectors in the same breath.

Cinema products and film industry are a part of the economy, and is to be duly regulated. India has made a lot of decisions to protect its own market, he said.

More From This Section

Hansika Motwani moves into new home

Hansika Motwani moves into new home, shares housewarming ceremony pictures

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte pregnancy: Actor reveals baby bump at BFI London Film Festival

Liam Payne

One Direction singer Liam Payne dies after fall from Buenos Aires hotel

Liam Payne

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall

Vir Das

Vir Das to team up with streaming platform Netflix for fifth comedy special

It's not only about the film industry, but also the automotive and other industries, he said through an interpreter.

But we are positive that if the Indian friends have this interest, we will find common ground to promote Indian films to the Russian market, he added, calling them a very relevant and popular product along with the pharmaceutical sector.

He said he was ready to talk with Prime Minister Modi when he comes to Kazan for the BRICS Summit.

I am sure we will come to terms 100 per cent, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin refuses timeline on Ukraine war, echoes Modi's description of Brics

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia willing to seek compromises between Iran and Israel, says Putin

putin, modi

Russia grateful for concern expressed by PM Modi over Ukraine war: Putin

missile test

Russia flaunts its doomsday weapons to keep West from supporting Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy unveils 'victory plan' as Ukraine faces precarious moment in war

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi Bollywood India-Russia ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon