Home / Entertainment / Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser postponed after Manmohan Singh's demise

Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser postponed after Manmohan Singh's demise

The teaser of Salman Khan's Sikandar was scheduled to release today, but the makers postponed it due to Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's demise

Sikandar poster out

Sikandar poster out

Sudeep Singh Rawat
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

The teaser launch of Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has been postponed after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise. 
 
The teaser was initially scheduled to be out on Friday, December 27 at 11:07 am, on the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday as the actor is turning 59 today. 
 
Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser postponed: The makers, Nadiadwala Grandson, shared a post on Friday morning explaining the decision to delay the teaser. The makers stated that the teaser is delayed to pay respect to India's former prime minister. 
 
Now, the teaser will be out on Saturday, December 28, at the same time.
 
 
Nadiadwala Grandson shared a post on X, that reads, "In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December at 11:07 am. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.”

Sikandar poster out

Even though the teaser was delayed, the makers delighted fans by releasing the Sikandar poster on the eve of Salman Khan's birthday. The poster features Salman Khan carrying a spear, offering fans a glimpse of his rough appearance. However, his full face is not completely visible. Salman also shared the poster on Instagram.

About Sikandar Teaser

The Sikandar movie is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie promises wholesome entertainment with a blend of action, drama, and emotion. 
 
Sikandar is expected to release on Eid 2025. Last month, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the movie, where he could be seen dressed in a light blue shirt. The makers will now release the teaser on Saturday, even though the shoot for the film is yet to be completed. Reportedly, the shooting is expected to conclude by January 2025. 
 
Sikandar is expected to be released on Eid 2025. This will be Khan’s first feature film release after Tiger 3 which was released in 2023, although the actor appeared in cameos in Singham Again and the upcoming film Baby John.  Manmohan Singh: Portrait of a technocrat as a practitioner of politics  Former PM Manmohan Singh, architect of modern India's economy, passes away 

Dr Manmohan Singh's demise

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014. His first term began in 2004 when he won the Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His second term was from 2009 to 2014 and then he was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014. Manmohan Singh was a leading economist who played a vital role in shaping India's New Economic Policy in 1991.

Manmohan Singh Salman Khan Entertainment India Prime Minister

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

