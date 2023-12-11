Sensex (0.15%)
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 11: All about Vicky's film on weekday

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' was out in theatres on December 1 and has been performing well even with strong competition from 'Animal', however, it received a boost in the second weekend

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The movie Sam Bahadur performed well on its initial 10 days across the country and earned a total of ₹ 56.55 crore net. On its eleventh day, the collections of Sam Bahadur stood at approximately 0.54 crore India net.
Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was released in theatres on December 1 and has been performing extraordinarily well despite strong competition from 'Animal'.
Sam Manekshaw, a daring former Indian Armed Chief of Staff, is the motivation for the film. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Sam Bahadur. Under the direction of Meghna Gulzar, the film was made with a budget of Rs 55 crore, according to OTT Play.

About the movie: Sam Bahadur

The movie is based on the tale of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. With the Vicky Kaushal, the movie also features Fatima Sana Sheik as the late Prime minister of India i.e. Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Vicky's wife. The film was set in theatres on December 1.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection: Day wise

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 9 crore
Day 3: Rs 10.30 crore
Day 4: Rs 3.50 crore
Day 5: Rs 3.50 crore
Day 6: Rs 3.25 crore
Day 7: Rs 3 crore
Day 8: Rs 3.5 crore
Day 9: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 7.50 crore
Day 11: 0.54 crore (till now)
Total: 57.09 crore. 

Sam Bahadur vs Animal 

It has been interesting to note that in the second weekend, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur showed increased traction, collecting Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday, carrying its overall domestic earnings to Rs 56.55 crore, as per early industry tracker Sacnilk estimate.
Due to the simultaneous release of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film had a slow start at the box office. Sam Bahadur was able to maintain a steady pace throughout its first week despite the initial competition. It saw a huge 92.86 percent flood in collections on its second Saturday to a total of Rs 6.75 crore, trailed by one more Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday, with a Hindi occupancy rate of 64.09. The worldwide collection for the Meghna Gulzar directorial presently remains at Rs 66.4 crore.

Sam Bahadur struggled with the enormous success of Animal, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and received overall positive reviews from critics. Animal, however, confronting criticism from various corners for toxic masculinity has demonstrated relentless success in the box office, earning a mammoth Rs 432.27 crore in India, with a worldwide collection currently standing at Rs 660 crore.

Topics : Vicky Kaushal Bollywood box office Indian film industry

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

