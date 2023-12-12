Sensex (-0.54%)
Sam Bahadur Box office collection Day 12: Vicky's movie recovers budget

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur has finally managed to recover its budget and now the movie is eyeing collections of Rs 100 crore worldwide. The movie was released on December 1, 2023

Sam Bahadur 2023

Sam Bahadur 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal's biographical war drama Sam Bahadur has finally recovered the budget at the box office. The movie had a slow start and had faced strong competition from Animal since day one.

Despite receiving positive responses from both fans and critics, the movie struggled at the box office. The key reason for the movie's low performance at the box office is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which stormed theatres in a massive way, ending up collecting over Rs 440 crore so far. While the worldwide collection of Sam Bahadur is still below 100 crore, the movie is going to take some time to cross that mark.
Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 12

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie so far has collected Rs 0.88 crore at the box office on day 12, and it might be a little more today. The movie collected around Rs 2.15 crore on day 11. 

The worldwide collection of Sam Bahadur is 81.8 crore and has minted 58.7 crore net in India. The good news for the maker is that the movie has finally recovered its budget. 

The movie performed way better on the second weekend, as compared to the first weekend, where the movie observed a sharp decline after the weekend.

The movie is based on India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, who fought five wars. He is also the former chief of Army Staff. He served in the Indian Army for over four decades. Sam played a pivotal role in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Meghna Gulzar's directorial movie was made with a budget of Rs 55 crore. Vicky Kaushal has literally lived the role of Sam Manekshaw and he received a lot of praise for his performance in the movie. 

According to analyst Taran Adarsh, Sam Bahadur must have raked more numbers if it didn't clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

About Sam Bahadur

The biographical war-drama movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who also co-wrote the movie, along with Shantanu Shrivastava. Ronnie Screwvala produced the movie under the banner of RSVP Movies.

Along with Vicky Kaushal, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

