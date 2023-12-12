Ahead of Dunki movie release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Ahead of the release of his upcoming movie Dunki, Shah Rukhh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to a video shared by PTI, his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail accompanied Khan.

Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was seen walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan.

This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films "Jawan" and "Pathaan", respectively.

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

Dunki release date

"Dunki" marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in "Pathaan" and "Jawan". It is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

Dunki director

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is reportedly a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, "donkey flight", commonly referred to as "dunki".

Dunki trailer

The film's teaser titled "Dunki: Drop 1" was released on Khan's birthday on November 2, 2023. Drop 2 was released on November 22, with the song "Lutt Putt Gaya". Drop 3 was released on December 1, with the song "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se".

Dunki trailer titled "Dunki: Drop 4" was released on December 5, 2023. Drop 5 was released on December 11 with the song "O Maahi".

Dunki trailer can be watched here:

Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete hain. Sometimes we don’t get the chance. Sometimes we don’t find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this…So say it Now…Today…Tomorrow, and Everyday…” Mere Ishq pe Haq… pic.twitter.com/8LQz12kTNv December 11, 2023

Dunki budget

Dunki has one of the lowest budgets of Shah Rukh Khan's movies in 2023. According to media reports, it was made with a budget of Rs 85 crore. Including the marketing cost, the budget of Dunki is Rs 120 crore.

Dunki cast

The movie features Shah Rukh Khan as Hrdyal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon. He is accompanied by Taapsee Pannu as Manu, Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi, Boman Irani as Gulati, Vikram Kochhar as Buggu Lakhanpal, and Anil Grover as Balli, among others. It also features Satish Shah and Parikshit Sahni. Media reports also suggest Dia Mirza's appearance in the film.

