Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka HC defers hearing on plea for CBI probe in MUDA scam till Jan 27

Karnataka HC defers hearing on plea for CBI probe in MUDA scam till Jan 27

Senior Advocate Ravivarma Kumar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while Maninder Singh represented the petitioner

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

The Chief Minister has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged scam (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing into the plea to transfer MUDA scam case to the CBI, till January 27.

Justice M Nagaprasanna who heard the petition filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a CBI probe into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allocation scam directed Lokayukta to submit the investigation report to court by January 27.

Senior Advocate Ravivarma Kumar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while Maninder Singh represented the petitioner.

During the argument, Singh alleged that original files are missing from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The court said, "We will deal with everything. But first the Lokayukta had to give details of everything on record so far. All details of the investigation made so far."  Finally the court directed Lokayukta to submit the investigation report to court by January 27.

 

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM Siddaramaiah challenges Kumaraswamy to prove corruption charges

Scam

Scams @2024: Major political controversies that made headlines this year

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA case: HC issues notice on Siddaramaiah's appeal against bench order

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM Siddaramaiah calls ED's move in Muda case politically motivated

B Y Vijayendra, B S Yeddyurappa

MUDA scam case: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra praises ED's investigtion

In the MUDA case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

Karnataka Lokayukta police have booked a case against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and others. Simultaneously, the Directorate of Enforcement have launched an investigation into the alleged scam on Krishna's complaint.

The Chief Minister has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi attends commissioning of 3 naval warships in Mumbai

tobacco

Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL to ban sale of tobacco near temples

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Key events, traffic advisory, and route diversions

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

ED gets nod to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Pixxel satellites

Pixxel, Digantara launch satellites to monitor earth, space objects

Topics : MUDA Scam Siddaramaiah Karnataka Karnataka government CBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon