One of the most anticipated movies of 2024, ‘ Pushpa 2 : The Rule,’ has been postponed. The makers have announced that the movie will be released on December 6, 2024 now. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun shared the announcement on social media along with a new poster on Monday, June 17.

New Release Date for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Allu Arjun took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday evening to announce the new release date of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ with a poster featuring himself in a rugged avatar with a sword on his shoulder. The actor captioned, "#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024."

The makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ also shared a post explaining the cause of the delay. According to the official X handle of Mythri Movie Makers, after the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', their responsibility has increased significantly and they said that they are working tirelessly to complete the movie and release it on time.





"This decision is made in the best interest of the film, the audience and all stakeholders, our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising the quality. The overall response to our teaser and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love (sic),” the post continues.

The makers said they ]extend their heartfelt thanks to the audiences and partners across the world “for their unwavering support”, adding that the media and film industry have also been “incredibly supportive.”

The post concludes that ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. "We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinema," the post concludes.

About ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ The movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The first part showed the power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. It was directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun received a National Film Award for his performances in ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’