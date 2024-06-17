Munjya box office collection day 11; movie crosses 50 crore mark on Sunday

A recently-released horror comedy movie is doing good business at the box office. Aditya Sarpotdar-directed movie ‘Munjya’ minted Rs 8.5 crore at the box office on the second Sunday, which is the highest single-day collection.

The movie was released in theatres on June 7 featuring Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, Suhas Joshi and many others in key roles. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films.

Munjya box office collection day 11

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collection might observe a drop, but that wouldn’t be a major one due to Eid. The movie had a good opening week when it collected Rs 35.3 crore.

The movie had an upward trend since the second Friday when it minted Rs 3.5 crore, on second Saturday it collected Rs 6.5 crore.

The movie collection peaked on the second Sunday when it earned Rs 8.5 crore, reported Sacnilk. The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 53.8 crore net in India, while the worldwide collection is Rs 67 crore.

Film Analyst Taran Adarsh also praised the movie’s performance on the second Sunday and he shared a post on X and wrote, “#Munjya continues its dominance, unaffected by the new release [#ChanduChampion] at most places... Biz on [second] Sun [â‚¹ 8.75 cr] is HIGHER than [first] Sun [â‚¹ 8.43 cr]. Will cross â‚¹ 60 cr mark TODAY [Mon; holiday] (sic).”

About the movie ‘Munjya’

Munjya is a 2024 Hindi-language comedy horror movie directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. This is the fourth movie of the Maddock Supernatural Universe and it revolves around the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology.

It was released in theatres across the world on June 7 and it garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The movie has collected over 68 crore worldwide.