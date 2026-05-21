Shah Rukh Khan's King hit by AI leak scare; security tightened on sets

Following the viral success of an AI-generated fan edit made from pirated images, paparazzi footage, and stills, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's King have increased security on the film's current Mumbai schedule. Days after footage from the movie's climactic filming was released online, the video appeared.

The 15-minute fan-made movie purported to provide viewers with a ‘mini version’ of the film before its premiere. Insiders claim that the footage was swiftly taken down from multiple channels after being widely reported by both fans and the production team.

About the SRK's AI leaked photos

The team has already been coping with leaks from the movie, a person close to the production told Mid-Day. The report went on to say that the AI-generated video's attempt to piece together existing content into what it described as a rendition of the movie's plot was just as concerning as the footage being shared online.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi's Mega 158 launched with Pawan Kalyan at Hyderabad ceremony “The team was already upset after stills from the climax leaked. Before that, sequences from the Cape Town schedule went viral where Deepika and SRK shot a song. The line production team was extremely careful but when someone like SRK shoots in public, it’s impossible to trace the source of the leak. But the AI edit crossed a line because it attempted to recreate the narrative of the film," the report quoted the source as saying.

Security tightened on SRK's AI-leaked photos

According to the insider, security surrounding the present schedule on Ghodbunder Road, on the outskirts of Mumbai, has now been considerably strengthened. The report noted that the location has its own difficulties because it is a crowded public space.

The source continued, “This set in Mumbai is a busy area, so removing phone access won’t help much. But movement in the action portions and crucial scenes has become extremely restricted".

SRK's King production update

Although nearly two months of filming remain, 'King,' directed by Siddharth Anand, is now almost complete. The Daily was informed by the source that the project is nearing completion, with action inserts, patching, and another schedule remaining to be shot. Visual effects work is still ongoing concurrently with production.

The source revealed, “King is in its final leg. A lot of patchwork, action inserts, and another schedule remains to be done, with VFX work going on simultaneously. The film is looking to wrap by July-end".

Siddharth Anand appeals against the circulation of leaks

In a social media post, Siddharth Anand has also urged people not to share leaked material from the film’s set. “Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen".