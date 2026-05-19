OTT releases this week: From Jack Ryan to Desi Bling, what to watch

A fresh lineup of binge-worthy content is arriving on OTT platforms this week, offering something for every kind of viewer. From high-stakes spy thrillers and supernatural mysteries to light-hearted rom-coms and reality drama, streaming services are packed with new releases.

There is plenty to keep you hooked, whether you are planning a relaxed weeknight viewing or a full weekend binge. On services like Netflix, JioHotstar, and Prime Video, big stars, beloved classics, and captivating new narratives are all scheduled to debut. Here are some shows you should not miss this week.

Best 5 OTT releases to watch this week

Desi Bling

· Where to watch: Netflix

· Release Date: May 20, 2026

The stylish and wealthy Indian expats in Dubai are the subject of the new reality series. The show, which stars Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, and many others, is full of high-society drama, extravagant parties, and interpersonal dynamics.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

· Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

· Release Date: May 20, 2026

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's 'lonely' post sparks speculation; actor issues clarification In the much-anticipated action thriller, Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) teams up with CIA agents to deal with betrayal from an adversary who is aware of their tactics and a past that was once supposed to be resolved.

The Boroughs

· Where to watch: Netflix

· Release Date: May 21, 2026

Sam (Alfred Molina), a widower who relocates to a picturesque retirement community in New Mexico, is the main character of the story. He unites with a misfit group to unearth a deadly hidden menace after discovering a monstrous presence on the land.

Madhuvidhu

· Where to watch: SonyLIV

· Release Date: May 22, 2026

Amrutharaj, also known as Ammu (Sharafudheen), an eligible bachelor from a traditional, all-male household in Adoor, is the protagonist of this Malayalam romantic comedy. Local superstitions make it difficult for him to find a wife.

System

· Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

· Release Date: May 22, 2026

The compelling courtroom drama, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, centres on Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), a privileged and ambitious public prosecutor. She must win 10 straight cases in order to gain a partnership in her father's business.