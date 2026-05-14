Suriya's Karuppu morning shows cancelled hours before release in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil thriller Karuppu hit theatres on May 14, but fans were left disappointed after its morning shows were abruptly cancelled despite special permission from Chief Minister Vijay
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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The Tamil action thriller Karuppu opened in theatres on May 14, but its release faced last-minute disruption after the film’s scheduled 9 am shows were abruptly cancelled just hours before screening.
Fans of Suriya had gathered outside theatres early in the morning for the first-day-first-show, only to learn that the screenings would not take place. The cancellation came despite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay granting special permission earlier this week for early morning shows.
A few hours before the film's Thursday premiere, Karuppu producer SR Prabhu announced the news via an X post. He wrote: "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!".
CM approved early morning shows of Karuppu
The film's producers hailed newly elected Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday for allowing them to hold shows at nine in the morning. The Dream Warrior Pictures banner posted a photo of Vijay signing a notice while seated in the CM office on their official X account.
In the caption, they noted, “Special thanks to our honourable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th.” Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under their production banner, Dream Warrior Pictures.
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Fans seek the lack of clarity on Karuppu release
The sudden cancellation triggered confusion and frustration among fans online, many of whom criticised the makers for failing to provide clear information about later shows.
One fan commented, “Is it only for Tamil Nadu theatres? What about Keralam?” Another stated, “Bro be clear about 9.30 & 9.45 am shows also!!! What about those?” Many others mentioned that the creator’s lack of clarity “had spoiled fans” plans to catch the movie.
“What is this clarification? Should we take a day off and wait the entire day tomorrow as well??? Will the shows start at 12 pm or 6 pm, or will you still be doing your business this entire month? Give us a clear explanation, or you watch your own movie,” said one fan on social media.
Many questioned if the makers declared the shows without getting proper clearance from the state government. “So even without clearing off the issues, you guys went ahead and got the permission for the 9 am show 2 days in advance,” asked another.
About Karuppu cast and plot
RJ Balaji is the writer and director of the Tamil action-drama and courtroom social thriller, Karuppu. Leading actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan will reunite on screen for the first time in 21 years.
Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Yogi Babu, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Indrans Shivada, and Mansoor Ali Khan are among the cast members. The film, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, combines aspects of social justice, mass action, and rural spirituality with a fierce court battle.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 1:08 PM IST