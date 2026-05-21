Chiranjeevi's Mega 158 launched with Pawan Kalyan at Hyderabad ceremony

Chiranjeevi officially launched his next big-screen project, tentatively titled Mega 158, at a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, sparking excitement among fans of the Telugu superstar.

The event turned into a celebration for Mega fans as Chiranjeevi’s brothers—Pawan Kalyan and Nagendra Babu—attended the launch ceremony. Pawan Kalyan gave the ceremonial clap for the film, while photos and videos of the “Mega Brothers” together quickly went viral on social media.

Here are some specifics regarding the production, including the actors and staff.

Mega 158: Chiranjeevi reunites with Bobby Kolli

Mega 158 marks Chiranjeevi and filmmaker Bobby Kolli's second joint project following the success of Waltair Veerayya (2023).

That movie, which made over Rs 200 crore at the box office, showcased Chiranjeevi's timeless charm, comedic timing, and charisma on screen. The story of Bobby's Mega 158 is expected to be more expansive, with dramatic action scenes, an intriguing plot, and improved commercial elements.

Mega 158 cast

Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the lead in Mega 158, which promises to be another high-energy mass entertainer in his filmography. According to reports, Priyamani, the national award-winning actress, will play a big part with Chiranjeevi. She previously worked with KVN Productions on Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Anaswara Rajan, a Malayalam actress, is also in the cast and contributes significantly to the movie. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan both praised her for her skill and professionalism after she made an outstanding Telugu film debut with Champion. The Mega 158 filming schedule has not yet been made public.

More about the Mega 158 crew

In their first Tollywood production, KVN Productions is in charge of a strong technical team supporting the movie. They are known for creating films, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Yash's Toxic: Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and Dhruva Sarja's KD The Devil. The film's director of photography is renowned cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan.

In movies like Jailer, Daaku Maharaaj, and the upcoming Jailer 2, he is praised for his chic looks. His second project with the director will be this one. Additionally, the producers have revealed that S Thaman would write the music, which will be his second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Godfather.

It is also expected that Avinash Kolla, who recently won praise for his elaborate set designs in Ram Charan's Peddi, will produce striking and lifelike production designs for this movie.