Shilpa Shinde defends Asim Riaz, says he was 'targeted and bullied'

Actor Shilpa Shinde opened up about co-contestant Asim Riaz who was recently expelled from the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. She said that although Asim could have avoided the argument with the host Rohit Shetty and remained quiet, others also “ganged up on him and bullied him.”

Shilpa believes that the matter could have been settled without hullabaloo. While defending Asim, Shilpa told Times Now that he was alone and everyone ganged up against him and provoked him. "Nobody was right or wrong in this situation. I would say everyone was wrong," she added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Throughout the argument, Shilpa tried to calm Asim and kept telling him to be quiet. Shilpa Shinde said that he is just talkative and doesn't know how to express himself. She also mentioned that Asim doesn't know where to stop.

The popular TV actress said that Asim forgot that he was in Khatron Ke Khiladi and not in the house of Bigg Boss. “One wins Khatron Ke Khiladi with physical strength and not by talking.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based show; there was no need to get verbal. Even those who are not his fans would have noticed that Asim was being targeted and bullied," Shilpa said.

In the latest episode of the stunt-based show, hosts Rohit Shetty and Asim Riaz witnessed a showdown. During the argument, Asim was also involved in a verbal spat with Abhishek Kumar. This led to the expulsion of Asim from the show due to his rude and aggressive behaviour toward Rohit Shetty and his fellow contestants.

What was the incident?

The issue began when Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnan were tasked to collect flags off a seesaw. Aashish and Niyati completed the challenge and saved themselves from the elimination. However, Asim failed to do so and called the challenge unachievable. He instructed the squad, "Do it in front of me. I will not accept a rupee from you. If you do it, I will not accept a rupee; the camera is on."

A film in which the crew successfully completes the challenge is presented to Asim and indicates that everything was checked before the candidates attempted it.

Asim reportedly misbehaved throughout the show and the host, Rohit said, "Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense.” Refusing to listen to Aism, he said, "Listen to me or I will smash you here. Do not behave badly here."

Asim still misbehaved and even got physical with fellow contender Abhishek Kumar. Resultantly, he was told to quit the show.

About Asim Riaz

According to reports, Aism earns Rs 20 lakh a month and his annual income is around Rs 1.5 crore. The majority of his revenue comes from modelling, acting, and brand endorsements. Asim Riaz net worth is around Rs 41 crore. However, the major break in his career came when he was a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss season 13 where he ended up as a runner-up.